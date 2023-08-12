ARS 2-0 NOT (HT): Review & Arsenal’s Best Players In The 1st Half

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest (HT)

Surprisingly, Mikel Arteta only made one change from the Community Shield triumph last weekend, but it’s a very intriguing one as Nketiah replaces Gabriel, who is moved to the bench. After that, Thomas starts at right back, with White moving across to the center of the defense. With Rice and Odegaard joining Havertz in an offensive three-man midfield, Nketiah takes the center position.

Arsenal knew Nottingham Forest had lost their opening league game in each of the last four seasons, and they’d never done so in five consecutive campaigns before, so they started on the front foot with a lot of ball possession that rose up to 83% in Arsenal’s favor.

Gabriel Martinelli burst into life after being quiet in the opening minutes as he dribbled past two Nottingham Forest defenders to set up Eddie Nketiah, who opened the scoring. Bukayo Saka quickly scored the second with a beautiful curler, putting Turner at full stretch.

According to Squawka Live, No player has been directly involved in more home goals in the Premier League in 2023 than Bukayo Saka, who now has eight goals and four assists.

Arsenal’s best player

Gabriel Martinelli – One assist

Bukayo Saka – One goal and two shots

Ben White – 49 passes

William Saliba – One assist and 79 passes

