ARS 2-0 NOT: Best Players from the opening half as Arsenal look on course for their first win

Arsenal finds themselves firmly in control at the Emirates, leading by two goals to nil against Nottingham Forest at the interval in their first game of the campaign.

The standout performances of several key players have been pivotal in establishing this commanding lead, leaving fans on the edge of their seats with excitement and anticipation for the remainder of the match;

Eddie Nketiah:

England striker Eddie Nketiah took center stage in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, who unfortunately missed the game due to injury. Nketiah showed his reliability and lethal finishing abilities with a fantastic performance in the first half, with his impeccable timing and positioning, he capitalized on a prime opportunity to slot the ball into the back of the net, giving the Gunners a crucial early advantage.

Bukayo Saka.

Bukayo Saka proved to be a constant menace to Nottingham Forest’s backline throughout the opening half.

His agility and speed made him a nightmare for defenders, as he exploited spaces and unleashed an unstoppable shot that found the back of the net.

Gabriel Martinelli

Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli left an indelible mark on the first half with his dazzling performance. His exceptional dribbling skills were on full display as he elegantly maneuvered past his markers with a breathtaking 360-degree move. Martinelli’s unselfish playmaking abilities shone as he set up Nketiah with a precise pass.

William Saliba

French centerback William Saliba showed his dual prowess as a solid defensive presence and a forward-thinking playmaker. At the heart of Arsenal’s defense, Saliba proved to be an impenetrable force, thwarting Nottingham Forest’s advances with finesse.

However, his influence extended beyond the backline, as his vision and creativity were on full display.

