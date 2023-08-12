ARS 2-0 NFO (HT): Kai Havertz’s First Half Performance Shows Why He Shouldn’t Have Started

In a first half that saw Arsenal take a comfortable 2-0 lead against Nottingham Forest, Kai Havertz’s lackluster performance on the pitch highlighted the potential pitfalls of his inclusion in the starting lineup. The Gunners found themselves in a strong position with goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka, but Havertz failed to shine when it mattered most.

Eddie Nketiah’s opening goal, expertly converted from Gabriel Martinelli’s assist, not only put Arsenal in the lead but also underscored the attacking prowess that the team possessed. However, it also magnified the question of whether Havertz’s inclusion alongside another attacking midfielder was the right call. The German midfielder struggled to make a meaningful impact on the game in the first half, raising doubts about his suitability in a lineup that seemed to lack defensive stability in the midfield.

Bukayo Saka’s goal, which extended Arsenal’s lead to 2-0 just before halftime, was a testament to the team’s ability to capitalize on opportunities. William Saliba’s assist showcased the importance of integrating young talents into the squad. However, Havertz’s performance stood in stark contrast, as he failed to deliver on the promise that earned him a starting position.

Havertz’s struggles in the first half called into question Mikel Arteta’s decision to start him over potentially more defensively-minded options. The lack of defensive midfielders seemed to expose the team’s vulnerabilities, and Havertz’s inability to impose himself on the match further emphasized this concern.

As the second half unfolds, Arteta may need to consider tactical adjustments to address the midfield balance and ensure that defensive stability is maintained. Havertz’s performance in the first half serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of making lineup decisions that align with the team’s overall strategy and the challenges posed by the opposition.

RLupdates (

)