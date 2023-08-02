ARS 1:1 MON: Best And Worst Players For Arsenal In The First Half Of The Game Against Monaco

Arsenal came out with a solid performance in the first half of the game as they were able to hold Monaco to an intense 1-1 draw at halftime courtesy of goals from Edward Nketiah and Youssouf Fofana.

Well, let’s take a look at the best and worst players for Arsenal in the first half of the game against Monaco.

Worst Players

1, William Saliba.

The French International wasn’t having his best performance in the first half of the game for Arsenal against Monaco. The 23-year-old picked up an early yellow card in the game and barely impacted the Gunners’ defensive play against the French Side.

2, Emile Smith-Rowe.

The English Youngster had a really dull performance for the Gunners in the first half of the match. The 21-year-old couldn’t make a tangible contribution to Arsenal’s performance in the game as he offered almost nothing to the team’s attacking play against Monaco.

Best Players.

1, Edward Nketiah.

The English International converted Arsenal’s biggest goalscoring opportunity in the first half of the game as he had a fine performance against Monaco. The 24-year-old mounted great pressure on Monaco’s defense line through his great pace and good positioning in the game for the Gunners.

2, Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian International created Arsenal’s equalizing goal in the first half of the match as he constantly troubled Monaco’s defense line to create a glaring goalscoring opportunity for his teammates.

