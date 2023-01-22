ARS 1:1 MNU: Three Best Players In The First Half Of The Game.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The first half of the game was quite intense as Arsenal and Manchester United played an entertaining 1-1 draw at halftime courtesy of goals from Edward Nketiah and Marcus Rashford.

Well, let’s view the three best players in the first half of the game involving both sides

1, Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss International performed impressively for Arsenal in the first half of the game against Man United. The 30-year-old orchestrated some of Arsenal’s attack in the game and also registered a brilliant assist to Eddie Nketiah’s headed goal against the Red Devils.

2, Marcus Rashford.

The English International showed his lethality in the first half of the game as he netted a superb goal with his very first shot on target against the Gunners. He was indeed the lively force of Man United’s attack in the first period.

3, Edward Nketiah.

He dropped back several times to be part of Arsenal’s build-up attacking play against Manchester United in the first period. He also netted a crucial goal to get the Gunners back into the game.

