ARS 1-3 MNC: Mikel Arteta Singles Out 1 Player For Criticism After Arsenal’s Defeat To MAN City

Arsenal football club has lost their first position in the English Premier league table following their 3 goals to 1 Defeat to to Manchester City in their league clash at the Emirates stadium. The Gunner’s boss, Mikel Arteta was disappointed with the performance of his players but he singled out 1 player for criticism.

According to his post match interview which was posted on the website of Arsenal football club, he was asked if the superior experience of the Manchester City team played a vital role in their defeat, Mikel Arteta said that he doesn’t know if it was experience or bad luck that caused it. He criticised Tomiyasu as he pointed out that he hasn’t seen the Japanese Right full back such a back pass in 7 years but he did it today.

Mikel Arteta was referring to Tomiyasu’s error which led to Manchester City’s first goal. The Arsenal’s right back who was under pressure, played a back pass to the goalkeeper but unknown to him, Kevin De Bruyne was in the area. The German midfielder simply chipped the ball above the incoming Aaron Ramsdale to score the opening goal of the game.

