SPORT

ARS 1-3 MNC: Mikel Arteta Singles Out 1 Player For Criticism After Arsenal’s Defeat To MAN City

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 313 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal football club has lost their first position in the English Premier league table following their 3 goals to 1 Defeat to to Manchester City in their league clash at the Emirates stadium. The Gunner’s boss, Mikel Arteta was disappointed with the performance of his players but he singled out 1 player for criticism.

According to his post match interview which was posted on the website of Arsenal football club, he was asked if the superior experience of the Manchester City team played a vital role in their defeat, Mikel Arteta said that he doesn’t know if it was experience or bad luck that caused it. He criticised Tomiyasu as he pointed out that he hasn’t seen the Japanese Right full back such a back pass in 7 years but he did it today.

Mikel Arteta was referring to Tomiyasu’s error which led to Manchester City’s first goal. The Arsenal’s right back who was under pressure, played a back pass to the goalkeeper but unknown to him, Kevin De Bruyne was in the area. The German midfielder simply chipped the ball above the incoming Aaron Ramsdale to score the opening goal of the game.

Nasagist (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

How Tomiyasu’s mistake cost Arsenal the game against Man City

2 mins ago

Opinion: Why Manchester United Should build their future around Rashford

18 mins ago

ARTETA OUT: Why Arteta Should Be Sacked & Experienced Managers That Could Replace Him

27 mins ago

PREMIER LEAGUE: Table And Match Review After Wednesday’s Match

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button