ARS 1-3 MCI: Tactical Errors Mikel Arteta Made That Saw The Gunners Lose The Match.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo Credit: Arsenal FC

Arsenal s title hopes have been given a huge blow by Manchester City, as the Gunners went down 3-1 against the Cityzens at the Emirates Stadium.

The loss sees them drop to second position behind City through goal difference, although they have a game in hand.

The Gunners fell behind in the first half by a Kevin De Bruyne goal before Bukayo Saka restored parity from the penalty spot, which saw the first half end in a draw.

However, the Cityzens scored two goals in the latter stages of the second half through Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland, to give them the much needed three points from the encounter.

Photo Credit: Sky Sports

The loss could be blamed on tactical errors made by Mikel Arteta, as he failed to read some clear signs, most especially in the second half of the game.

He (Mikel Arteta) should have switched his style of play in the second half by instructing his players to stop playing passes from behind when Manchester City started pressing high.

Doing that could have prevented the defense line from making errors in the game, which boosted the confidence of the City team.

Secondly, he should have taken off Eddie Nketiah off the game and brought in Leandro Trossard and played him as a false 9, as Nketiah was wasteful in front of goal.

AaronBuzo (

)