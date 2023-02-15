ARS 1-3 MCI: Arsenal are still in the title race despite their loss against Manchester City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal continued their Premier league campaign today and failed to beat Manchester City at the Emirates stadium.

Manchester City took the lead in the first half with a stunning goal from Kevin, the goal came from a bad pass from an Arsenal defender.

But Arsenal got their equalizer from Saka from the penalty spot.

But Manchester City got their lead once again in the second half with another passing error from an Arsenal defender, Jack Grealish gave Manchester City their lead once again.

Thereafter, Erling Haaland extended Manchester City lead with a brilliant goal to put the game to bed.

This win instantly means that Manchester City are now top of the Premier league table with 51 points. And the Gunners are now second on the Premier league table, but this loss doesn’t mean that Arsenal are out of the title chase with Manchester City because there are still more games to play. The Gunners just need to make sure they win their next five games and their next tough fixtures.

