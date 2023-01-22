ARS 1-1 MNU: Players who performed well for Manchester United in the first half against Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Game between Arsenal & Manchester United hasn’t disappointed thus far with both sides coming out to showcase what they’ve got, but currently the game is currently tied at 1-1 after Eddie Nketiah cancelled out Rashford goal.

Below are the two players who shone for the Red Devils in the opening half of the match;

Marcus Rashford

Caused the Arsenal’s defence a lot of defensive problems with his movements & pace, handed the Manchester based outfit a deserved lead after skipping past the challenge of Thomas Partey before unleashing a thunderous shot past Aaron Ramsdale to open the scoring

Bruno Fernandes

The Portugal international has done an amazing job so far, the 28-year-old has been pulling the strings in the middle of the park, in the first half he recorded 92% accurate passes, created one chance and provided the assist for Rashford’s opener at the Emirates.

Who are you backing to come off this match with a win ?

Charlesayor (

)