ARS 1-1 BRN: Man City could go level on points with Arsenal if they win their next two EPL games

Arsenal dropped points in the Premier League for the second week running after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford. Thomas Frank’s Bees maintained their marvellous big game record this season with a deserved point at the Emirates Stadium. Manchester City can close the gap on Arsenal to three points on Sunday should they beat Aston Villa.

It was an underwhelming first half from Arsenal as they struggled to break down a well-organized Brentford defense. Thomas Frank’s side had the better of the chances and should have been a couple of goals up as Rico Henry, and Ivan Toney had glorious chances but failed to capitalize. Arsenal started the half the better side and were rewarded, thanks to Leandro Trossard. Brentford weren’t behind for long as the visitors leveled matters after a scrappy goal-mouth passage after Arsenal was unable to clear its lines. Toney was jogging on the spot to head home from close range.

As a result of this setback in the title race, Arsenal’s close rivals, Manchester City could move level on points, if the Citizens can win their next two Premier league matches which isn’t good news for the Gunners title ambitions.

