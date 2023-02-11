ARS 1-1 BRE:Reasons Why Arsenal Failed To Win Against Brentford Today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates stadium earlier today, as they squandered their glorious lead to Ivan Toney due to very poor goalkeeping and defending. This article highlights two key reasons why Arsenal failed to win the game today.

1) Poor First half performance:

Arsenal were very poor in the first half of the game, as they failed to score or create any good chance against Brentford. Mikel Arteta failed to urge his team to play with the urgency that we are used to seeing them play with in the first half, as they proved in games against Manchester United and Tottenham earlier this year that they are capable of doing.

2) Poor Goalkeeping and defending:

Aaron Ramsdale is very poor at being a goalkeeper, and for the third premier league game in a row he has allowed Arsenal concede from balls that should been claimed by him. He has failed to lead this team in the right ways and is taking them back to the uncertain moments, where the attackers are scared to roam spaces as they can concede from any counter attack.

