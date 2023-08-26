ARS 0:1 FUL: 3 Worst Players For Arsenal In The First Half Of The Match Against Fulham

Arsenal had an unconvincing performance in the opening 45 minutes of this encounter as they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Fulham at halftime courtesy of a brilliant goal from Andreas Pereira.

Well, let’s take a look at the three worst players for Arsenal in the first half of the game against Fulham.

1, Aaron Ramsdale.

The English International came off his line in the early minutes of the game which gave Andreas Pereira a clear opportunity to put Fulham ahead. The 25-year-old dulled Arsenal’s morale a bit with that costly mistake he made in the first interval against the Cottagers.

2, Kai Havertz.

The German International looked lost on the pitch for Arsenal in the first half of the game as he had a dull performance against Fulham. The 24-year-old made no important contributions to Arsenal’s play both offensively and defensively as he struggled to have a solid impact on the match against Fulham.

3, Bukayo Saka.

The English International surprisingly had an unconvincing performance for Arsenal in the first half of the game against Fulham. The 21-year-old missed a big goalscoring opportunity in the game as he struggled to inflict havoc on Fulham’s defense line which he normally does.

