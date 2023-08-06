ARS 0:0 MNC: Worst Players For Arsenal In The First Half Of The Match Against Man City

The first half of the game was honestly unentertaining as Manchester City and Arsenal had to settle for a goalless draw at halftime.

Well, let’s take a look at the three worst players for Arsenal in the first half of the game against Manchester City.

1, Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli wasn’t having his best performance in the first half of the game for Arsenal against Man City. The Brazilian International surprisingly had very few touches of the ball and could barely pose a single threat to Manchester City’s competent defense line. The 21-year-old had a dull performance for Arsenal in the first period which he needs to improve in the second half of the game.

2, Jurrien Timbers.

Jurrien Timbers struggled to be at the top of his game in the first half for Arsenal since he was being used in an unfamiliar position. The Dutch International was assigned to the left-back position for the Gunners in this game as he made no meaningful impact on the team’s performance against the Citizens.

3, Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz was barely fed with goalscoring chances for Arsenal in the first half of the game and this understandably affected his performance against Manchester City. The German International picked up an avoidable yellow card in the game and couldn’t cause a serious scare for Manchester City’s defense line.

