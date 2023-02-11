ARS 0 VS 0 BRE: Recap of the first half as Arsenal is yet to score a goal in their last two games

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mikel Arteta and his men locked horns with Brentford in their next Premier League game on match day 23 away from home. The last time both teams met the game ended in a 3-0 win in favor of Arsenal. The away team lined up in a 5-3-2 formation while the Gunners started the game in a 4-3-3 formation.

The home side began the game strongly as they pushed for an early lead in the game. Arsenal continued to look for ways to break Brentford’s defense. The away side had a good opportunity to take the lead in the 6th minute but Mbeumo had his effort off target. Martinelli failed to score from a beautiful pass from Odegaard in the 8th minute.

Arsenal won a corner a minute later but could not score from it.

The opening 10 minutes ended with Arteta’s men as the better side in terms of possession of the ball and chances created. Saka missed a chance to put Arsenal ahead in the 16th minute. Brentford sat deep in their half waiting to hit the Gunners on a counterattack. Brentford won a corner in the 20th minute but could not score from it. Partey tried a long-range effort but it was widely off-target. Ivan Toney’s shot hit the post in the 25th minute. Brentford gradually gained confidence as they pushed forward for the opening goal.

Ramsdale was forced to make a save in the 30th minute. The home side continued to hold on to possession but could not create any clear chance to hurt Brentford. Ramsdale was called into action again in the 39th minute as he made a brilliant save to deny the away side a goal.

Arsenal won a free kick in the 41st minute but could not find the back of the net. Martinelli played his effort off-target in the 43rd minute.

The first 45 minutes ended with both teams yet to find the back of the net.

Maxonarts (

)