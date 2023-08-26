ARS 0-1 FUL: Worst Players that made Arsenal lose 0-1 to Fulham in the first-half

Arsenal finds themselves trailing by a solitary goal against their local rivals, Fulham at the interval, without further ado, Below are the worst players from the opening half.

Bukayo Saka had a disappointing opening half. His performance was far from his usual standard, and a costly error on his part led to Fulham taking the lead.

Saka’s errant pass was capitalised on by a Fulham forward line resulting in the decisive goal that has the Gunners playing catch-up.

Kai Havertz continued to struggle to find his footing in the team. His presence on the field was largely ineffective, contributing little to Arsenal’s attacking efforts.

The high hopes surrounding Havertz’s arrival is still yet to materialize, and his subpar display in the first half further worsen the team’s challenges.

Another player who appeared to be out of sync was Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian midfielder appeared uncomfortable and ill at ease in a makeshift role during the opening half.

This translated into a poor performance, coupled with moments of vulnerability and lapses in positioning. Partey’s uncharacteristic struggles left him exposed on multiple occasions, contributing to Fulham’s dominance in the first half.

