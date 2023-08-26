ARS 0-1 FUL: Worst Players For Arsenal In The First Half Of The Match Against Fulham

In the first half of the match between Arsenal (ARS) and Fulham (FUL), several players struggled to perform at their best, which contributed to Fulham taking a 1-0 lead. Among those who faced challenges were:

Havertz: The Arsenal midfielder seemed to struggle with maintaining possession and creating meaningful attacking opportunities. His passing accuracy appeared to be off, leading to a disruption in the team’s rhythm and build-up play.

Partey: Expected to control the midfield, Partey seemed to have difficulty asserting his presence in the game. His inability to effectively break down Fulham’s attacks and distribute the ball to the forwards hindered Arsenal’s chances of gaining control of the match.

Kiwior: As a lesser-known player, Kiwior might have found it challenging to adapt to the pace and intensity of the game. His lack of experience at the highest level was evident, and he seemed to struggle with positioning and defensive awareness.

Saka: While Saka is undoubtedly a talented player, his involvement in a defensive error that led to Fulham’s goal was a notable lapse in concentration. His misjudgment allowed Fulham to exploit the defensive gap and find the back of the net.

Latest5 (

)