Are goalkeepers allowed to catch a throw-in made by a team mate?

Goalkeepers are not allowed to catch a throw-in made by a teammate according to Goal. When a throw-in is taken, the ball must be thrown using both hands from behind and over the head. The ball must touch another player before the thrower can touch it again. If the goalkeeper catches a throw-in directly from a teammate without the ball touching another player, it is considered an illegal move and the opposing team will be awarded an indirect free kick from the spot where the catch was made.

A goalkeeper can only pick up, or catch, the ball from a throw-in if the throw-in is taken by a player from the other team. The intention behind the rule is to discourage teams from continuously passing the ball back to their goalkeeper as a means to maintain possession and disrupt the flow of the game. It encourages players to take more risks and play the ball forward which leads to a more exciting and attacking style of play.

However there are a few exceptions to the backpass rule. The goalkeeper is allowed to pick up the ball with their hands if the backpass is played with their head or if it comes from a throw-in a corner kick or a goal kick. Additionally if the ball is played to the goalkeeper with any part of the body other than the foot thigh or chest, they are also allowed to pick it up with their hands.

