Al Nassr football club recorded their first victory in the ongoing Arab Club Champions Cup on Monday night, as they secured a remarkable 4-1 victory over Tunisia League giant Monastir football club.

Al Nassr football club head coach made few changes to the squad that played out a goalless draw against Al Shabab football club in their last game, and they were able to secure a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo was given a starting role in Al Nassr football club’s attack alongside Brazilian star Anderson Talisca and the duo were able to score in the game.

A goal each from Saudi Arabia national team star Abdulelah Al Amri, Abdulaziz Al Aliwa, Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca gave Al Nassr football club a remarkable victory, while Ali Al Oujami scored a goal for Monastir football club (own goal).

The victory over Monastir football club has now taken Al Nassr football club to the top spot of their group table with 4 points, and they will be looking forward to continuing their impressive performance when they play their next game against Zamalek football club.

Al Nassr football club is currently at the top spot of group C table with 4 points from 2 matches played, Al Shabab football club are in the second spot with 4 points, and Zamalek football club are in the third spot, while Monastir football club are currently at the bottom spot of the table with no point.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

