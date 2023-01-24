Antony Sends Message To Manchester United Fans About His current Form

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 22-year-old Brazilian winger Antony who was signed from Ajax during the summer transfer window has sent a message to Manchester United fans as he pledges to improve his game after being criticized by both fans and premier league pundits.

The winger started well in the premier league after scoring in his first three premier league matches against Arsenal, Everton, and Manchester City. Antony has five goals already in all competitions and he is yet to register an assist.

Antony appears to be aware of the criticism coming toward him and he used his social media account to send messages to Manchester United fans. Ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Nottingham Forest, the winger wrote on his Twitter account that he is seeking to improve and give his best to the team. He also said that it is a dream to play for Manchester United and he will give him all to honor the club.

The Telegraph newspaper was the latest newspaper to write about Antony’s form at Manchester United, claiming that he is failing to live up to the hefty price that Manchester United paid for him.

