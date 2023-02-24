Antony Scores A Dramatic Winner As Man United Knocks Out Barcelona In Blockbuster UEL Round Of 16

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik ten Hag led Manchester United team were in action tonight in the second leg of the ongoing UEFA Europa League round of 16 ties at home against Barcelona at the Old Trafford.

The Red Devils in the game were at the commanding end as they put up a good fighting spirit and as such secured a crucial comeback win that booked a spot for them in the next round of the competition.

Manchester United were able to come from behind despite conceding the first goal of the night as they scored two straight goals to end the game two goals to one at full time, which also ended it four goals to three on aggregate after playing out a two all draw scoreline in the first leg played at the Camp Nou.

Robert Lewandowski got the visitor the lead as he opened the scoring sheet in the 18th minute penalty, as he put the ball away from the spot to make it one nil going into the half time break.

The host in the second half were able to get in control of the game as they got levelled with an equalizer from Fred Rodriguez to make it 1-1 before Antony Santos came from the bench to net a dramatic winner in the 73rd minute to make it two goals to one, which was also the final scoreline at full time.

The win of the night which the first of it’s kind for the Red Devils against the Catalan giant in fifteen years has now booked a spot for them in the next round with Barcelona getting knocked out of the competition.

