Antony responds to Ten Hag’s advice as Man United beat Nottingham Forest

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bruno Fernandes rifled the ball into the corner and had no choice but to savour the moment with the throng of Manchester United supporters in the Bridgford Stand. They were so overjoyed an advertising hoarding collapsed.

Their excessive zeal is excusable. The slogan “We’re the renowned Man United and we’re going to Wem-ber-ley” hasn’t been chanted with quite the same fervor in a while, yet United are just 90 minutes away from booking a hotel in London for the last weekend in February.

Prior to the second leg at Old Trafford the following week, Fernandes’ piledriver in the 89th minute is practically a game-ender. Both United and their followers were excellent. The last to congratulate them was Fernandes, who gave one of them his shirt.

Sooner or later, United needed to break the pattern of close road victories, and Forest provided the perfect opportunity. Since September, they had gone unbeaten at home, defeating Liverpool and earning a respectable draw with Chelsea. A sound statement is three-nil.

Last but not least, throughout the entire domestic season, United never lost by more than one goal on the road. In the 25 minutes that made up Erik ten Hag’s work in progress, they threatened to make their evening difficult.

United’s early dominance, which had rarely occurred throughout Ten Hag’s reign, was quickly ended when they charitably created an equalizer. Unfortunately, VAR found that Sam Surridge was a foot offside.

United had a two-goal lead at the end of a half in which their inability to put opponents to the sword was obvious. After two disappointing results last week north and south of the Thames, this was a week to reflect on and start over. The cup commitments provided a welcome break from the Premier League. The forest was destroyed.

Ten Hag frequently pursued Tyrell Malacia, and he disapproved of Fernandes’ careless maneuver. After spending a week meandering down a dead end, Antony was urged by Ten Hag to be more direct in his pre-game press conference, and he was just that. His infield runs opened up more avenues.

On Tuesday, Ten Hag said, “He can do better.” When he occupied Fernandes’s zone to test Wayne Hennessey’s hands, Antony was superior and his placement was crucial to Wout Weghorst’s goal. Weghorst swiftly seized the redirected ball.

Weghorst had hitherto been limited to serving as a conduit through which United streamed, but after nearly five halftimes without a goal, the tap was finally switched on. He has contributed to Ten Hag’s recruitment success rate thus far.

Marcus Rashford, who is currently four short of matching his season high of 22 goals, finds goals easily. The Forest captain Joe Worrall was almost scared into giving him a one-on-one opportunity in the sixth minute, and Hennessey was as careless as a batsman who neglected to defend his wicket when he was a road away from Trent Bridge.

Before the hour, Rashford acted logically by withdrawing—it seemed premeditated. When a member of the medical team checked in, Rashford said that everything was great and sat down on the bench. Allowing him to take a shot in Saturday’s FA Cup match against Championship team Reading would be absurd.

The first 20 minutes showcased the United that their fans were accustomed to seeing: aggressive and full-throttle. Malacia advised Lisandro Martinez to play it safe at the beginning of the attack, but he refused and created room for the attack to break the lines. The transition from defense to offensive happened quickly.

Martinez is equally useful in offense and defense, where he skillfully made a play to stop Brennan Johnson from barreling in on goal. The adjacent United supporters shouted, “Argentina!” One immediately raised the flag of Argentina. The first Ten Hag signing to receive a stand-alone chant is Martinez.

Since the League Cup derbies in 2020, this was the first semi-final that United supporters could watch in person. Old Trafford has hosted eight of United’s past nine domestic cup games, and their enormous away fan base demanded an exciting nighttime match. They looked over their songbook’s numerous pages.

Since United supporters had to wait almost 25 years to return, the atmosphere in the away end was magnified and may have even produced some turbulence in the Trent. The early timing of Rashford’s goal and Weghorst’s momentum-killer just before halftime demoralized Forest’s supporters in their first semi-final since 1991.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who brought them particular joy on the overcast day in Nottingham almost 24 years ago, was the subject of the United supporters’ eulogy. Nearly 30 years after his conversion, Roy Keane was likewise serenaded at the City Ground to whistles from bitter Forest supporters. They yelled, “You’ve seen United, now f—k go home.”

Dean Henderson, another representative of both teams, chose a seat near the field and was unusually, but purposefully, restrained when it appeared Surridge had equalized. Despite not even being a starter for Forest, Jesse Lingard was welcomed by the United supporters.

Oladaily (

)