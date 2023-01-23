‘Antony can’t beat anyone and for a Brazilian, that’s surprising’ – Rio Ferdinand reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Former Manchester United Defender, Rio Ferdinand publicly came out to criticize Brazilian Winger, Antony Matheus dos Santos after the Red Devil’s 3-2 loss at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Rio Ferdinand, the concerning thing for him with Antony is that he can’t beat anyone and for a Brazilian that’s surprising because that’s what they are known for.

He also stated that he have seen video clips of the Brazilian winger when he was at Ajax and he was a completely different player.

“In his Words”

“The concerning thing for me with somebody like Antony is that he can’t beat anyone and for a Brazilian that’s surprising. I’m sitting there thinking what’s the way. I have seen clips of him when he was at Ajax and he was somebody who used to beat people”, Rio Ferdinand said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

