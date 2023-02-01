Antonio Conte set to undergo surgery and will be going on an indefinite break at Tottenham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The incumbent coach of Tottenham, Antonio Conte has been reported to have recently experienced “severe abdominal pain,” and was diagnosed as having cholecystitis.

According to Tottenham, he will undergo surgery to remove his gallbladder on Wednesday and will be sidelined indefinitely till when fully convalesced.

“(Conte) will return following a period of recuperation,” Tottenham said.

Recall, the former Arezzo, Bari, Atalanta and Siena, Juventus, Italy, and Chelsea coach was appointed as a coach of Tottenham in November 2021 to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked due to a poor run of results.

Currently, Tottenham is rocking fifth place in the premier league with 36 points from 21 matches and has reached the fifth round of the FA cup, and are still in the Champions League which will resume this month with a round of 16 games with AC Milan as their opponent.

He will be missed by the football club during this time.

