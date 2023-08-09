Ansu Fati comes off bench to score a stunning goal in Barcelona’s remarkable 4-2 win over Tottenham

Spain national team star Ansu Fati was fantastic for Barcelona football club on Tuesday night as they secured a remarkable 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur football club in a preseason friendly match.

The youngster was dropped to the bench by coach Xavi Hernandez, and he was able to perform excellently after being introduced to the pitch in the second half of the game.

Ansu Fati replaced Gavi Pablo in the 61st minute and he was able to make an instant impact in the game as he scored a classic goal for the club.

Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock for Barcelona football club in the third minute and Oliver Skipp equalized for Tottenham Hotspur football club in the 24th minute, and the England star scored his second goal of the game in the 36th minute to end the first half 2-1.

Ferran Torres made it 2-2 in the 81st minute, and substitute Ansu Fati scored a goal for Barcelona football club in the 90th minute, before Abde Ezzalzouli scored the last goal of the game in the 90+3 minute to end the match 4-2.

Ansu Fati was fantastic for Barcelona football club after being introduced to the pitch, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal.

The youngster will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Barcelona football club when they play their next game.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)