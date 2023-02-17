ANS 2-1 ATW: Cristiano Ronaldo Inspires His New Team To A Hard-Fought 2-1 Home League Victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Portuguese talisman and forward enigma, Cristiano Ronaldo was astonishing today for his new Saudi Arabian club-side Al Nassr in their 17th league game of the season at home against Al-Taawon at the MRSOOL Park.

The former Juventus football club of Italy star started for his team at the heart of the attacking line following his mind-blowing performance in their last game, where he scored all four goals in their convincing four nil victory.

He was then able to replicate his brilliant and incredible form for the host in the whole 90 minutes duration of the game where he was a complete threat in the opposition box.

The five times Ballon D’or winner in the thrilling and keenly contested encounter played his part and also contributed his quota in the hard-fought victory that helped his team moved back to the top of the table, as he bagged a brace of assists which got him directly involved in his team’s two goals of the night.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the 17th minute of the game set up an assist for Abdulrahman Ghareeb who opened the scoring sheet to give the host the lead by making it one nil going into the half time break.

The tempo of the game in the second half got tensed up as the visitor stepped up their game and as such got levelled with an equalizer just two minutes into the second half with a goal from Alvaro Medran to make it 1-1, after which Cristiano Ronaldo got his second assist to set up Abdullah Madu in the 78th minute to make it two goals to one which was the final scoreline at full time.

Cristiano Ronaldo with another man of the match performance will be hoping to maintain the standard for his team in their next game as they keep their pursuit going in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (

)