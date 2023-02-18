Andy Murray Aims dig at Graham Potter after Chelsea lost to Southampton at home

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter is under pressure at Chelsea after his Blues side home loss to Southampton continued their miserable Premier League run. Tennis legend Andy Murray aimed big at Potter when his team was booed off the field after the defeat to Southampton.

During a contentious afternoon at Stamford Bridge, Murray was the most recent player to criticize Potter’s tactics as the managerless Saints increased the pressure on the Blues manager.

As Chelsea’s situation deteriorated under Potter, James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick on the stroke of halftime propelled the bottom-dwelling Saints to a valuable victory in West London.

Potter’s toothless team is now wallowing in 10th position in the Premier League rankings, far outside of the Champions League spots, after managing only two victories in their last 14 games.

Potter entered Saturday’s match without a senior striker despite such massive summer and January expenditure, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once again being left out of the matchday squad.

The 20-year-old Ivorian David Fofana was replaced at halftime after failing to make an impression while leading the line. Despite making six changes, Potter’s newly constituted team had once again struggled to establish balance as the recurring scoring problems persisted.

Murray, a Hibernian and Arsenal fan, was not the only one who appeared perplexed by Potter’s team selections, despite the inflow of new players as a result of Todd Boehly’s record-breaking purchasing binge. How many times in the Premier League has Chelsea used the same starting lineup? Murray tweeted a question.

Potter’s patience was running out, and on what was certainly the lowest point of the 47-year-brief old’s career, his failing stars were booed off at full-time.

In response to the jeers, Potter said, “Whatever criticism you get after a 1-0 loss at home is understandable.” “We are introducing young players into the Premier League after a difficult era”. It’s difficult when outcomes don’t go your way.” I’m not conceited enough to assert that their viewpoint is unworthy of expression. My responsibility is to support the team while we are in a team phase. In actuality, our first-half performance was a step back for us. Although we responded well in the second half, it wasn’t enough.

What’s your opinion on this?….

delytemedia (

)