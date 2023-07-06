Andrey Santos Vs Cesare Casadei: Who Should Pochettino Keep & Loan Out Ahead Of Next Season

Earlier this week, Mauricio Pochettino resumed office as the new head coach of Chelsea football club and training ahead of the new season commenced at the Cobham training facility in London.

New to the club, the former Tottenham boss will be looking at all his options especially in midfield ahead of next season and two players that will get looked at specifically are 19-year-old Andrey Santos and 20-year-old Cesare Casadei.

We know that Chelsea have lost so many midfielders in the last two windows and although these two youngsters were signed in the previous windows, they are actually new to the team and have only just been training to be part of the first team for the very first time.

The information we are getting is that, only one of these players is going to remain at the club for next season. The other will need to go out on loan to continue with his development because it wouldn’t make sense to keep two youngsters on the bench.

Who Should Stay & Who Should Go On Loan

Obviously this decision is going to come down to the manager, but in my opinion, I think Cesare Casadei should be the one to remain at the club while Andrey Santos should go out on loan.

The reason being, Casadei is not a stranger to European football and even English football. After featuring for Chelsea under 21s in the first half of last season following his move from Inter Milan in August, he was loaned out to Reading in the English Championship.

Also, we saw him at the U20 World Cup where he and Santos both competed and he won the golden ball and golden boot for best player and highest goalscorer in the competition.

The Italian just looks ready to get right into business with Chelsea unlike Santos whom we don’t actually know if he’s ready for the EPL just yet. A loan move to a club where he would play regularly might just be the perfect move for him before coming into a new Chelsea team that will be needing all the experience they can get next season.

