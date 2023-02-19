Andrey Santos Spotted At Stamford Bridge Yesterday.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During the game between Chelsea and Southampton yesterday at Stamford Bridge, new Chelsea signing Andrey Santos was spotted in the stands watching the game, and it was a good thing to see him.

See the photos of Andrey Santos at Stamford Bridge yesterday below.

Andrey Santos was sitting comfortably in the stands yesterday at Stamford Bridge, and he will no doubt be looking forward to joining his new teammates soon.

Andrey Santos is still a young player and he has impressed for the Brazil under 20 team so far. The young Midfielder has scored five goals in his last five appearances for the Brazil U 20 team which is in awesome feat.

Chelsea however, lost the game to Southampton yesterday and Andrey Santos will be Disappointed at the result as well.

