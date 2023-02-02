Andre Santos’ form at Colombia draws comparison to Jude Bellingham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Enzo Fernandez’s deal was being finalised on Tuesday, 31st January 2023, 18-year-old Andre Santos scored against Ecuador, his fourth in the South American Under-20 Championship in Colombia.

Tall and athletic, he has been compared to English sensation, Jude Bellingham, in the way he gets forward into the penalty box, creates chances and threatens the goal.

Juninho Pernambucano, a former Brazilian midfielder, describes him as a monster physically, with his game described as total. “His participation in the game is total. He doesn’t stop. And, technically, he’s way above the others.” Juninho says.

He was snapped up by Chelsea, beating Manchester City, Newcastle and others to the deal, after contacts were made with Vasco in November, and a meeting during the World Cup break in Qatar.

Graham Potter spoke personally to him about the role he could play in Chelsea’s plans, but not yet eligible for a work permit which his performances in Colombia may help hasten.

