Andre Onana’s Skills Compared To David De Gea Ahead Of His Potential Move To Manchester United

Both Andre Onana and David De Gea are highly skilled goalkeepers with their unique strengths and abilities. Here’s a comparison of their skills:

Shot Stopping: Both Onana and De Gea excel at making crucial saves. De Gea has been renowned for his reflexes and ability to make acrobatic saves, while Onana is known for his agility and quick reactions.

Distribution: De Gea is known for his excellent distribution skills. He can ball accurately and swiftly, whether it’s with his hands or through precise long kicks. Onana is also capable of distributing the ball well, but De Gea has a slight edge in this aspect.

Commanding the Box: De Gea is known for his ability to command his penalty area. He is confident in coming off his line to claim crosses and high balls and is skilled at organizing his defense. Onana, too, is good at commanding his box, but De Gea has more experience and has displayed consistent command over the years.

Reflexes: Both goalkeepers possess excellent reflexes and have made remarkable saves throughout their careers. De Gea’s agility and quick reactions have helped him make some stunning stops, while Onana’s athleticism and ability to get down quickly have been commendable.

Consistency: De Gea has been a top performer for several years, consistently putting in strong performances for Manchester United. Onana has also shown great consistency for Ajax, performing at a high level in domestic and European competitions.

Experience: De Gea has more experience at the highest level, having played for Manchester United in the Premier League and numerous UEFA Champions League campaigns. Onana has also gained valuable experience in the Champions League with Ajax but has less overall experience at the elite level.

