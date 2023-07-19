Andre Onana reveals the trophy he would like to win with Man Utd ahead of the completion of his move

In an exclusive interview, Andre Onana has expressed his excitement about joining Manchester United, describing the club as “irresistible.”

The Cameroonian goalkeeper, who is set to replace David de Gea, revealed his anticipation in reuniting with his former coach Erik ten Hag at the Threatre of Dreams

The Red Devils swiftly secured a €55 million (£47.2 million) deal with Inter for Onana, making him their primary target.

While the exact timing of his medical examination is yet to be confirmed, the club aims to have him join the squad for their tour of the United States as soon as possible.

Onana, who joined Inter on a Bosman deal last summer, admitted he would have been content staying at the San Siro but couldn’t resist the new challenge offered by Manchester United.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Onana said, “Playing in the Premier League and for a club like United is irresistible.” He emphasized the desire for new challenges and stated his happiness at the prospect of joining a prestigious club like Manchester United. Although he had no problems at Inter, Onana couldn’t pass up the opportunity to test himself in the English top flight.

While reflecting on his time at Inter, Onana expressed both pride and sadness. He revealed his strong desire to have brought the Champions League trophy to Milan and celebrated it with the fans. Despite falling short, he stated the team’s efforts and expressed hope that Inter will have another chance to win the competition.

