Andre Onana pictured leaving the Manchester airport to join the rest of his teammates on US tour

Manchester United’s latest signing, Andre Onana, is all set to join the squad in the United States for the club’s pre-season tour.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper arrived at United’s Carrington training complex to undergo a medical and finalize his £47.72 million transfer. However, his initial flight scheduled for Tuesday evening was canceled, causing a brief delay in his travel plans.

Onana, the Cameroon international, was spotted queuing up at Terminal 2 of Manchester Airport before boarding an Aer Lingus flight to New York, where United will be playing their pre-season matches.

The talented shot-stopper now has an outside chance of making his debut for Manchester United when they face Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

With Onana’s arrival, Manchester United will have five goalkeepers on their pre-season tour.

Tom Heaton, Radek Vitek Dean Henderson & Nathan Bishop were already included in manager Erik ten Hag’s 31-man squad. Interestingly, Henderson was included despite interest from Nottingham Forest, as they are yet to receive an acceptable offer for the England international.

Nottingham Forest initially proposed a loan deal for Henderson with an obligation to buy if he made a certain number of appearances.

However, the goalkeeper’s season was cut short due to a thigh injury that has kept him sidelined since January. Although he is close to a full recovery and eager to return to action.

As the pre-season tour progresses, the focus will be on how Andre Onana settles into the squad and if he gets an opportunity tto deputise in Manchester United’s goal. Meanwhile, Matej Kovar has not joined the tour, and the young goalkeeper is expected to leave on loan once again.

His appearances against Leeds and Lyon may have been part of showing his potential for a temporary move away from the club.

Charlesayor (

)