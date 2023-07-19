Andre Onana pictured arriving at Carrington ahead of his medicals (Photos)

Andre Onana has arrived at Carrington for his Manchester United medical, signaling a step closer to becoming Erik ten Hag’s second summer signing.

The agreement to sign the Cameroonian shot-stopper was reached on Tuesday after positive negotiations with Inter in recent weeks, United will reportedly pay a base fee of £43.8 million, with an additional £3.4 million in potential add-ons based on performance and success.

Originally scheduled to fly to Manchester on Tuesday night, Onana’s flight was canceled, causing a delay. However, the 27-year-old eventually landed at Manchester Airport on Wednesday afternoon around 3 pm.

Transported in a black Mercedes van, Onana was taken to United’s training complex as they aim to include him into the squad for their upcoming tour of the United States as quickly as possible.

Sources within the club expressed satisfaction at securing another high-quality player early in pre-season.

United and Inter have enjoyed a productive relationship in recent years, completing deals for Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young, and Alexis Sanchez with the assistance of intermediaries.

With the imminent arrival of Onana, United’s spending on up-front fees will reach £102 million, leaving approximately £18 million from their budget of around £120 million. As United look to sign a striker, any further investment will likely rely on player sales to balance the books.

