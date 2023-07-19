SPORT

Andre Onana pictured arriving at Carrington ahead of his medicals (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 344 1 minute read

Andre Onana has arrived at Carrington for his Manchester United medical, signaling a step closer to becoming Erik ten Hag’s second summer signing.

The agreement to sign the Cameroonian shot-stopper was reached on Tuesday after positive negotiations with Inter in recent weeks, United will reportedly pay a base fee of £43.8 million, with an additional £3.4 million in potential add-ons based on performance and success.

Originally scheduled to fly to Manchester on Tuesday night, Onana’s flight was canceled, causing a delay. However, the 27-year-old eventually landed at Manchester Airport on Wednesday afternoon around 3 pm.

Transported in a black Mercedes van, Onana was taken to United’s training complex as they aim to include him into the squad for their upcoming tour of the United States as quickly as possible.

Sources within the club expressed satisfaction at securing another high-quality player early in pre-season.

United and Inter have enjoyed a productive relationship in recent years, completing deals for Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young, and Alexis Sanchez with the assistance of intermediaries.

With the imminent arrival of Onana, United’s spending on up-front fees will reach £102 million, leaving approximately £18 million from their budget of around £120 million. As United look to sign a striker, any further investment will likely rely on player sales to balance the books.

Charlesayor (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reasons Why Manchester United Should Consider Loaning Mason Mount

5 mins ago

Andre Onana pictured arriving at Carrington ahead of his medicals (Photos)

31 mins ago

Top 10 Best Forwards In The 2023/24 Season

42 mins ago

Top 5 Players With The Most Goals in the History of Football

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORT

Andre Onana pictured arriving at Carrington ahead of his medicals (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Andre Onana has arrived at Carrington for his Manchester United medical, signaling a step closer to becoming Erik ten Hag’s second summer signing.

The agreement to sign the Cameroonian shot-stopper was reached on Tuesday after positive negotiations with Inter in recent weeks, United will reportedly pay a base fee of £43.8 million, with an additional £3.4 million in potential add-ons based on performance and success.

Originally scheduled to fly to Manchester on Tuesday night, Onana’s flight was canceled, causing a delay. However, the 27-year-old eventually landed at Manchester Airport on Wednesday afternoon around 3 pm.

Transported in a black Mercedes van, Onana was taken to United’s training complex as they aim to include him into the squad for their upcoming tour of the United States as quickly as possible.

Sources within the club expressed satisfaction at securing another high-quality player early in pre-season.

United and Inter have enjoyed a productive relationship in recent years, completing deals for Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young, and Alexis Sanchez with the assistance of intermediaries.

With the imminent arrival of Onana, United’s spending on up-front fees will reach £102 million, leaving approximately £18 million from their budget of around £120 million. As United look to sign a striker, any further investment will likely rely on player sales to balance the books.

Charlesayor (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

CHE vs WRH: Chelsea Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For Thursday’s Club-Friendly Game

1 hour ago

Transfer News: Done Deals, Man City Set To Sign Barcelona Winger, Liverpool Interested In Doucoure

1 hour ago

MUN 1-0 LYO: Best And Worst Players From The Game As Mason Mount Flops In United’s Win Today.

2 hours ago

PRE-SEASON TOUR: Check Out Manchester United’s Next 6 Matches Including The Game Against Real Madrid

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button