Andre Onana explains why he chose Manchester United after completing his move.

Manchester United’s latest signing, goalkeeper Andre Onana, expressed his excitement and determination to make his mark at Old Trafford after completing his move to the club on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper’s transfer from Inter Milan was finalized after United reached an agreement for an initial fee of £43 million, potentially rising with add-ons.

Onana, who signed a five-year deal, is eager to help manager Erik Ten Hag achieve further success with the Premier League club.

Speaking about joining Manchester United, he said, “To join Manchester United is an incredible honor, and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way.”

The Cameroonian goalkeeper expressed his enthusiasm to defend United’s goal at the iconic Old Trafford and contribute to the team’s achievements. Onana reacted to the club’s rich history of incredible goalkeepers and stated his ambition to create his own legacy during his tenure.

Having previously worked with manager Erik Ten Hag at Ajax, Onana is excited about the opportunity to collaborate with him again at Manchester United. He looks forward to playing a vital role in the team’s success, driven by Ten Hag’s determination to deliver greatness to the renowned football club.

Before his move to United, Onana enjoyed a successful six-year spell at Ajax, winning three Eredivisie titles. His one season at Inter Milan saw him help the Italian side reach the Champions League final and secure the Coppa Italia.

With the departure of long-serving goalkeeper David De Gea this summer, Ten Hag placed Onana at the top of his wish list and has now been reunited with the talented goalkeeper.

United’s football director, John Murtough, expressed his satisfaction with the acquisition, stating, “Andre was our top choice to become the new goalkeeper for Manchester United, with exactly the right profile of technical attributes and personality.”

Source: Independent.co.uk

