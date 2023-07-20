Andre Onana Departs For United States To Join Manchester United Pre-Season Training Camp

Manchester United’s latest signing Andre Onana is on his way to the United States of America to join the rest of Manchester United’s squad for the summer pre-season camp. Recall that the Cameroonian goalkeeper arrived at the Carrington training complex on Wednesday, where he completed his medical and also obtained a visa to finalize his transfer to Old Trafford from Inter Milan for a deal worth £47.72 million.

The 27-year-old was initially scheduled to travel to Manchester on Tuesday, but the flight was canceled which made him unable to join the rest of the Manchester United players who flew after their 1-0 win over Lyon on Wednesday. However, Onana was spotted on Thursday queuing at Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport ahead of boarding a flight to the United States to join his new teammates.

After their hard-fought 1-0 win over Lyon on Wednesday in Edinburgh, Manchester United will face Arsenal in their next pre-season game, and Andre Onana is expected to make his debut for the Red Devils in the game.

