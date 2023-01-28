Ancelotti to sign ex-Man City, PSG strikers for Real Madrid

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has identified former strikers Edin Dzeko of Manchester City and Mauro Icardi of Paris Saint-Germain as the players his side needs to strengthen its attack.

Karim Benzema’s season has been ruined by injuries, therefore according to El Nacional, Ancelotti wants to improve his offensive options by bringing in Dzeko and Icardi to Real Madrid.

Benzema has scored 13 goals and provided one assist in his 19 games played for Real Madrid so far this season.

Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. are two more players on Real Madrid’s roster.

However, there isn’t a clear-cut alternative for Benzema, and Eden Hazard’s lackluster performance at the Santiago Bernabeu hasn’t made Ancelotti’s predicament any easier.

Ancelotti is therefore researching the market to boost his team’s offensive for the remainder of the season.

Real Madrid is now ranked second in La Liga as they try to defend their title as Spanish champions.

