SPORT

Ancelotti to sign ex-Man City, PSG strikers for Real Madrid

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 344 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has identified former strikers Edin Dzeko of Manchester City and Mauro Icardi of Paris Saint-Germain as the players his side needs to strengthen its attack.

Karim Benzema’s season has been ruined by injuries, therefore according to El Nacional, Ancelotti wants to improve his offensive options by bringing in Dzeko and Icardi to Real Madrid.

Benzema has scored 13 goals and provided one assist in his 19 games played for Real Madrid so far this season.

Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. are two more players on Real Madrid’s roster.

However, there isn’t a clear-cut alternative for Benzema, and Eden Hazard’s lackluster performance at the Santiago Bernabeu hasn’t made Ancelotti’s predicament any easier.

Ancelotti is therefore researching the market to boost his team’s offensive for the remainder of the season.

Real Madrid is now ranked second in La Liga as they try to defend their title as Spanish champions.

TheTirelessWriter (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

MNU vs REA: Worst VAR Decisions Against Man United During The 1st Half Of Their FA Cup Match Tonight

42 seconds ago

The only way Chelsea can qualify for the Champions league this season

9 mins ago

MNU 0-0 REA: Three Players Who Shone for Manchester United in the first-half against Reading

26 mins ago

Transfer: Done deal; Chelsea preparing late move for Fernandez; Arsenal make new bid for Caicedo

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button