Ancelotti plans to sign ex-Man City and PSG strikers for Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, has identified former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko and former Paris Saint-Germain attacker Mauro Icardi as the players he wants to sign to strengthen his team’s attack.

Karim Benzema’s season has been marred by injuries, so according to El Nacional, Ancelotti wants to add Dzeko and Icardi to Real Madrid to improve his offensive options. In just 19 games for Real Madrid so far this season, Benzema has scored 13 goals and recorded one assist.

In the ranks of Real Madrid are players like Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. However, there isn’t a direct replacement for Benzema, and Ancelotti’s situation at the Santiago Bernabeu hasn’t been made any simpler by Eden Hazard’s underwhelming performance.

As a result, Ancelotti is looking into the market to improve his team’s offense for the rest of the season. Real Madrid, who are attempting to retain their title as Spanish champions, are now second in La Liga.

( extracted from the Daily Post)

