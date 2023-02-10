Ancelotti Out: The three managers Real Madrid could appoint

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid is one of the biggest and most successful clubs in the world of football. However, with the news of their manager, Carlo Ancelotti, reportedly agreeing to become the manager of the Brazil national team at the end of the current season, the club is facing a major change. The departure of Ancelotti leaves a big void in the club’s management, and it’s up to the board to appoint a new manager who can continue the club’s success and lead them to new heights.

Photo credit: imjohn

In this article, we’ll take a look at three managers who could be appointed by Real Madrid as the replacement for Carlo Ancelotti. These managers are Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Tuchel, and Mauricio Pochettino.

Zinedine Zidane is a former Real Madrid player and one of the club’s legendary figures. He has already had a successful stint as the manager of Real Madrid, leading the club to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles. Zidane has a good understanding of the club’s culture and expectations, and he has the support of many players, including the club’s star player, Luka Modric.

Thomas Tuchel is another manager who is rumoured to be in contention for the job. Tuchel is a highly respected coach in the football world, having led Chelsea to their second UEFA Champions League victory. He is known for his tactical expertise and his ability to get the best out of his players. Tuchel’s style of play would be a fresh change for Real Madrid, and he could bring new energy to the team. However, he has no previous experience managing a club of Real Madrid’s size and prestige, which could be a concern for the club’s board.

Mauricio Pochettino is a former Tottenham manager and a highly sought-after coach in the football world. He has a reputation for developing young players and building teams that play attractive and effective football. Pochettino has a good understanding of Spanish football and has worked with many Spanish players in the past. He would bring a new dynamic to Real Madrid and could help the club build for the future. However, his lack of success in winning major trophies could be a concern for the club’s board.

In conclusion, Real Madrid is facing a big decision as they look to appoint a new manager in place of Carlo Ancelotti. The three managers mentioned in this article, Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Tuchel, and Mauricio Pochettino, all have their strengths and weaknesses, and it will be up to the club’s board to decide which one is the best fit for the club. Regardless of who is appointed, the pressure will be on the new manager to continue Real Madrid’s success and lead them to new heights.

