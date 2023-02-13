Analyzing the success behind Ten Hag’s full-back rotation strategy at Man United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has implemented a rotating cast of full-backs this season, making optimal use of each player’s unique skill set. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have split playing time at left-back, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has stepped up to fill in at right-back in Diogo Dalot’s absence. The exceptional performances of both Shaw and Wan-Bissaka have sparked discussions over who is the superior option in their respective positions.

Malacia, in particular, has demonstrated his versatility by featuring occasionally at right-back. However, it is his ability to move inside and join the midfield that has especially impressed ten Hag. During a recent substitution, ten Hag removed Malacia from the pitch and introduced Lisandro Martinez, which resulted in Shaw moving to left-back, where he provided the assist for Marcus Rashford’s opening goal.

This tactical approach of incorporating full-backs into the midfield is a strategy that ten Hag learned from Pep Guardiola during their time at Bayern Munich, where ten Hag served as one of Guardiola’s assistants who was in charge of Bayern’s B team. The implementation of this tactic has allowed Malacia to excel, effectively providing the team with an additional midfielder when in possession. This provides increased passing options and allows for greater forward mobility centrally.

United has also tried this strategy with Wan-Bissaka, a player not known for his on-ball quality. Despite this, ten Hag is committed to helping all of his players improve and become more versatile. Although Shaw may be more productive in the final third, Malacia has other valuable attributes that work well in certain situations, making him a player that ten Hag highly admires.

United’s acquisition of Malacia for a transfer fee of £13 million in the summer has thus far proven to be a wise investment. In the current season, Malacia has made 25 appearances for United, starting in 21 of them, including significant home victories against Liverpool and Manchester City. These performances have not only showcased Malacia’s versatility, but they have also demonstrated ten Hag’s tactical acumen and ability to effectively utilize each player on his roster.

Ten Hag’s utilization of a rotating cast of full-backs and his implementation of the full-back to midfielder strategy has paid off for Manchester United. Malacia’s versatility, in particular, has impressed ten Hag and proven to be a valuable asset to the team. The investment in Malacia has proven to be a smart move, as his consistent performances have played a significant role in United’s success this season.

