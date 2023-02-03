Analyzing Jorginho’s style of play and how he fits into Arteta’s tactics

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal’s recent acquisition of former Chelsea player Jorginho has sparked a lot of interest among fans and analysts alike. The central midfielder has been a key player for his previous teams, with his unique style of play and lateral passing abilities being some of the highlights of his game. However, many are wondering how he will fit into the tactics of Mikel Arteta and whether he will be able to bring his strengths to the Emirates Stadium. In this article, we delve deeper into Jorginho’s career and examine how his style of play has developed over time.

Jorginho is a ball-playing central midfielder who excels as the main point of his team’s possession. He controls the tempo of play from deep and is crucial in linking defense with midfield and midfield with attack. He moves laterally across the pitch to receive short passes and can play as the single pivot in a three-man midfield or as part of a double pivot. When playing alongside a partner, Jorginho is most comfortable in a position to the right of central midfield. From here, he receives the ball on the half-turn and looks to play diagonal forward passes, either to a runner on the right side of the field – the full-back or wide forward – or a switch of play to the left.

Jorginho has exceptional awareness, vision, and passing abilities that allow him to break lines and create opportunities for his team. He is particularly skilled at lofting balls behind the opposition defense to set up his teammates. A vast majority of his passes are played sideways, as he focuses on moving the ball around the pitch and drawing out the opposition from their defensive positions. He builds a clear picture of everything happening around him with his constant scanning, and is skilled at spotting gaps in the defense and exploiting them. Whenever possible, Jorginho takes his first touch forward to progress play, and will then play a forward pass if the opportunity arises.

Despite his impressive ball-handling skills, Jorginho is not known for setting up goals, and assists are relatively rare for him. Instead, he takes responsibility for receiving the ball, absorbing pressure, and then moving it on. He offers a sense of security in possession and acts as a point for his team to recycle the ball before changing their point of attack. When he makes passes in behind, he usually aims for the run of a wide player who can then cross the ball in front of the goal. These passes are challenging to execute, but Jorginho has a perfect timing that allows him to make them with ease. Although he doesn’t get many assists, his passing abilities make him a valuable player in possession.

Jorginho is also known for his impressive penalty-taking abilities. He uses the goalkeeper-dependent method, waiting for his opponent to commit before calmly slotting the ball to the other side of the goal. He has a high success rate with penalties, but his technique is somewhat risky as it attracts more criticism when he misses.

When his team is out of possession, Jorginho takes up a position in front of the defense and screens passes into the opposition’s attacking midfielders or strikers. He has a good understanding of where to position himself and has excellent anticipation, allowing him to make plenty of interceptions. He works hard to close any gaps in the defense and communicates constantly with his midfield partner to maintain a short distance between them to stop passes through the center of the pitch. He is proactive in defensive transitions and is always ready to counter-press or cover behind an advanced teammate.

It will be interesting to see how he brings all these traits to Arsenal but there is no doubt that he will improve them in the long term.

