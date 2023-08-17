Analysis Of Liverpool’s Midfield With Wataru Endo

Liverpool have been on the hunt for a defensive midfielder since both captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho made the move to Saudi Arabia in the summer. The club’s attempts to sign Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Southampton’s Romeo La failed. Nevertheless, the manner in which Liverpool secured Wataru Endo’s signature surpasses anything they have done in the past. It took everyone by surprise as this unexpected acquisition was completely unforeseen.

Given the current situation, Endo has the potential to immediately slot into Liverpool’s starting lineup. The other available players for the defensive midfield position Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are still in the process of recovering from their respective injuries. Last week, Alexis Mac Allister was deployed in a deep-lying role against Chelsea but it was unfortunate as his offensive abilities were underutilized.

Given his confidence and adaptability, Curtis Jones can also be considered as an option ahead of the defensive line. Furthermore there have been recent suggestions to deploy the dynamic right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in a midfield role. Endo might start against Bournemouth assuming his transfer is successfully concluded on time. In terms of fitness, there should be no concerns as Endo played a part in Stuttgart’s DFB-Pokal encounter against Belingen last weekend and even found the back of the net in their convincing 4-0 triumph.

Klopp might have reservations about immediately thrusting Endo into a challenging situation especially given the doubts surrounding his signing. However, with Bournemouth as the opponent, it appears to be the ideal game for Liverpool’s new “protector” to demonstrate his ability in shielding a vulnerable defense that has been exposed to relentless attacks for an extended period.

Anike (

)