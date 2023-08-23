Analysis Of Chelsea’s Problems This Season

Chelsea’s journey towards improvement hit a bump in the road last weekend. After a promising draw against Liverpool, they suffered a humbling defeat at the hands of West Ham. Mauricio Pochettino’s first loss as head coach raises doubts about the team’s potential despite the hefty investment made this summer.

1. Injuries

Eight Chelsea players including Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, and Benoit Badiashile are currently injured posing a significant challenge for Pochettino and his fitness coaches. With long-term knee injuries ruling out Fofana and Nkunku before the season began and James and Chukwuemeka sidelined for several weeks, Chelsea faces a crisis in the early stages of their development as a team. Preventing avoidable injuries is crucial as the team cannot afford to be without their key players at this crucial time.

2. Lack of creativity

Despite showing glimpses of creativity and creating numerous opportunities against Liverpool on the opening day, Chelsea’s finishing let them down. However, their lack of creativity was evident against a defensively-minded West Ham side even though they dominated possession. This performance mirrored many of their underwhelming displays from the previous season. In the match Chelsea had an expected goals (xG) of 2.49 from 17 shots including a missed penalty by Enzo while West Ham’s xG was just 1.8.

3. Lacking cohesion

While there were glimpses of synergy in the draw against Liverpool, the team struggled to coordinate against West Ham. Raheem Sterling impressed but defensive communication breakdowns led to conceding three goals while Nicolas Jackson was left isolated up front. The Blues performance showed dominance in ball possession and accurate passing but lacked cohesion and incisiveness perhaps due to not playing to each other’s strengths while the impact of Moises Caicedo’s arrival from Brighton suggests that the team is yet to settle on its strongest line-up.

