Analysis of Chelsea’s Midfield With the Arrival of Caicedo

The recent draw between Liverpool and Chelsea clearly emphasized the reasons behind both teams’ eagerness to secure Moises Caicedo from Brighton. The game on Sunday was filled with exciting moments, leaving both sides with various positives to take away. However, it was evident that both teams lacked a robust defensive midfielder. As Chelsea prepares for their upcoming match against West Ham, Caicedo is anticipated to make his debut.

Caicedo showcases a combination of agility and determination on the field, mirroring N’Golo Kante’s tenacity and swift movements to cover the entire pitch, identify potential threats, and effectively neutralize them. Nonetheless, what distinguishes the 21-year-old Ecuadorian international is his technical prowess. For a player assuming the role of a ‘number five’ for a prominent team, excelling not only defensively but also displaying adept ball control is essential.

Enzo Fernandez’s arrival at Chelsea during the winter transfer window proved to be an ideal addition to the team. He recently expressed his aspiration to take on a more attacking position under Mauricio Pochettino. Considering his performance on Sunday, it appears that Enzo will indeed receive more opportunities to play in advanced positions throughout the season.

If Pochettino prefers a double pivot system akin to his time at Tottenham, Fernandez will likely gain more attacking liberty. However, Fernandez will require a defensive-minded partner who can provide cover. Conor Gallagher assumed this role against Liverpool, but the outcomes were mixed, indicating that it might not be his strongest position. On the contrary, Caicedo could be an excellent match for the defensive role.

