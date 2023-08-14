Analysis Of Chelsea’s Midfield As Caicedo Arrives

The draw between Liverpool and Chelsea clearly highlighted the reasons why both teams were eager to acquire him from Brighton. Sunday’s game was filled with thrilling moments leaving both sides with numerous positives to take away. However, it was evident that both teams were lacking a strong defensive midfielder. As Chelsea gears up for their upcoming match against West Ham, Caicedo is expected to make his debut.

Caicedo demonstrates both agility and determination on the field possessing the same tenacity and swift movements as N’Golo Kante to navigate the entire pitch, identify potential threats, and extinguish them effectively. However, what sets the 21-year-old Ecuadorian international apart is his technical prowess. It is imperative for a player performing the role of a ‘number five’ for a prominent team to not only excel defensively but also exhibit competent ball control.

Enzo Fernandez joined Chelsea in the winter transfer window and proved to be a perfect fit for the team. He recently expressed his desire to play a more attacking role under Mauricio Pochettino. Judging from his performance on Sunday, it seems that Enzo will indeed be given more opportunities to play in advanced positions this season.

If Pochettino has a preference for employing a double pivot reminiscent of his time at Tottenham, he will empower Fernandez with more attacking freedom. However, Fernandez will require a defensive-minded partner who can provide cover. Conor Gallagher was tasked with this role against Liverpool but the results were mixed highlighting that it might not be his strongest position. On the other hand, Caicedo could be a perfect fit for the defensive role.

SilverUpdates (

)