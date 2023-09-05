Analysis: Manchester City’s Next 5 EPL Games Including A Match Against Arsenal

Manchester City are comfortably at the top of the table, at least until the international break is over and the EPL resumes.

City have won four of their four games this season and are on track to clinch their fourth Premier League title in four years, something that will be notable for Pep Guardiola and his men. It will be.

Manchester City have played flawlessly in front of goal this season and have shown they are a team capable of winning, with a solid defense.

The injury absence of Kevin De Bruyne and the departure of Ilkay Gundogan have not affected the form of the Premier League champions.

Here are Manchester City’s next five EPL matches.

First, Manchester City marched to West Ham to face the Hammers in form. The signing of James Ward-Prowse with the West Ham team and the new form of Jarrod Bowen have improved the results significantly.

West Ham have been stealing this season and Manchester City may need to keep an eye on this new West Ham side.

Manchester City are expected to beat Nottingham Forest and Wolves, but it’s not a safe road for people.

Nottingham Forest have been in a difficult situation for the first team this season. They drew 2-1 against the Emirates and lost 3-2 to Manchester United, who needed a comeback to win.

Manchester City v Arsenal are likely to be a title showdown. It may be too early to say so, but it will be a hot match for Manchester City. Arsenal have beaten Manchester City in the Community Shield this season, but they still have what it takes to beat the champions on penalties.

Brighton are another interesting team that could upset Man City. However, Manchester City would love to win at home.

GistSports (

)