Analysis: 5 Best attacking midfielders in the Premier League

The Premier League is labelled as one of the best leagues in the World, if not the best because it attracts some of the best talents in the world.

The game as evolved over time were we had midfielders like Ryan Giggs, David Silva who were sensational and brought life to the Premier League.

From creating chances to score, to scoring goals themselves the attacking midfielder is expected to be at the top of the game if their teams will have a chance to win any game.

Here are the top attacking midfielders in the Premier League, this season.

5. James Maddison

The Tottenham man has been outstanding for his new side this season. Although suffering relegation with his old team Leceister City last season, the English man was able to score 20 goals and make 9 assists.

He scored a wonderful goal against Burnley on match day 4, one will have to see what he has to offer at White Hart Lane this season.

4. Phil Foden

This list cannot be complete without the amazing Phil Foden who keeps on being Man City’s life wire in games.

His speed and work rate puts him as one of the best attacking midfielders in the EPL.

3. Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese is the link between Manchester United’s defense and strike positions.

His ability to find his players through passes, creating chances as well as making those runs that could lead to goals as set him at the top of the best attacking midfielders.

2. Martin Odegaard

The Arsenal skipper looks he will be at number one in no distant future, he has two goals this season already after scoring 15 goals and making 7 assists last season.

His ability to make those sublime passes as well as dribble past his opponents with ease makes him a threat to any team.

1. Kevin De Bruyne

After a treble winning season, it is safe to say the Belgian will keep his spot as the best attacking midfielder of the EPL for some time.

He his sensational when he his with the ball, his eye catching passes and knack for goals put him at top spot

