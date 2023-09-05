Analysis: 2 key positions Jose Peseiro need new players to fill in the Super Eagles squad list.

The Super Eagles have qualified for the AFCON 2023, however, they face Sao Tome and Principe for their final group game with a chance to finish top of the group.

The Super Eagles are yet to start training camp which us expected to be set on the 6th of September on Wednesday.

The squad list is a comprehensive list, having the best of our strikers from Europe being given a chance to wear the Super Eagles shirt.

However, there are still questions to be asked to justify the health of squad depth in the list.

The Super Eagles have not been impressive as they should have since the group stages of the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon which is something to be worried about.

In my opinion, there are two main positions that Jose Peseiro need new players to fill in if the Super Eagles must stand a chance to compete for trophies in years to come.

1. The Goalkeeper position

After the departure of Vincent Enyeama from the national team, the Super Eagles are yet to have a solid number 1 to man the post.

The Super Eagles have had series of goalkeepers to man the post but none have been able to convince the fan base.

Jose Peseiro should look inwards into the league or outward for new goalkeepers who have the skill to properly handle the post area.

2. Defensive midfield

The Defensive midfield is not just any position but it is a position that has evolved. With the likes of Rodri, Casemiro, Declan Rice and Partey redefining this role, it is expected that the Super Eagles take this role very seriously.

The Super Eagles are yet to find their feet at the defensive midfield. Jose Peseiro needs to find a Super Eagles player who could hold the ball, make tackles, duels and ball recoveries effectively as well as make key passes forward.

The Super Eagles are a descent team, but they need to focus on these areas to improve team quality.

WordGemini (

)