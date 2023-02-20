An Official Was Seen Urinating On The Pitch Yesterday Before The Shooting Stars And Akwa Utd Game.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There are lots of things going on in the world of football at the moment, and yesterday which Sunday, the 19th day of Frebruary, 2023, an official in the Nigerian professional football league was seen urinating in the pitch.

The official was seen urinating before the game between Shooting Stars and Akwa Utd, and a lot of people has reacted to this a post shared on social media. Checkout some of the reactions from fans below.

Its extremely strange for an official to be urinating on the pitch especially before a game, and a lot of people have made some jokes about it.

The game between Shooting Stars and Akwa Utd however, went on yesterday and it was a success.

