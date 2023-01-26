An African Team Will Win The World Cup In 10 Years From Now, Says Algerian Little Maradona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ex-Algerian international, Hakim Madane popularly known as “Little Maradona” during his playing days, has foreseen that an African team will win the FIFA World Cup in the next 10 to 15 years from now.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Cafonline, the 56-year-old said that African football had seen some remarkable improvement over the years and in the coming years, he believes that an African team will lift the World Cup.

“Yes”, Madane continue. “I nominate an African team to accomplish this. I can say that after 10 to 15 years, one of the African teams will have the likelihood to lift the World Cup.”

Madane is considered one of the most successful players in Algerian local football history. He won the Algerian league twice, one Algerian cup, one African Champions Clubs Cup, and one Caf Cup.

He represented Algeria in three African Cup of Nations in 1986, 1988, and 1992.

Madane is part of the Local Organizing Committee for CHAN 2022 in Algeria.

