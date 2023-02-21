Amusan, Messi, Others Headline 2023 Laureus Sports Awards Shortlist

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tobi Amusan, a 100-meter hurdles champion who holds the world record, and Lionel Messi, who won the Qatar 2022 World Cup, have been nominated for the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards. This was revealed on Monday on the Laureus Twitter account.

Amusan was included to the Global Breakthrough of the Year shortlist along with tennis players Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina, the Atlas Lions of Morocco, who advanced to the 2022 World Cup semifinals in Qatar, Nathan Chen, and Scott Scheffler.

Due to the fact that both Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are finalists for the renowned Laureus Sportsman of the Year award, they will once again compete for a prize.

A prestigious event, the Laureus Awards are presented by the “Laureus Sport for Good” charity. Every spring, they reward the world’s greatest athletes for their accomplishments in the preceding calendar year with awards in eight categories.

Messi had a fantastic year, winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, winning player of the tournament honors, scoring seven goals, and dishing out three assists.

Messi has been nominated for the award with Kylian Mbappe, the World Cup runner-up, the legendary driver Max Verstappen, Mondo Duplantis (Athletics), Rafael Nadal (Tennis), Stephen Curry, and other athletes, according to Laureus.com (Basketball).

Messi has been nominated for the award seven times; he won it in 2020, and he continues to be the only member of a sports team to do so.

Messi led Paris Saint-Germain to Ligue 1 victory in 2022, scoring 35 goals and dishing out 30 assists in 51 games.

In 19 League games for the Parisians in current season, he has 11 goals and 10 assists.

